Braybrooke and Bohemia is near the heart of Hastings, East Sussex, the historic fishing port popular for its pretty beaches, quirky shops and vibrant arts scene.

The charming neighbourhood, close to Hastings station, has become a property hotspot thanks to its stunning Victorian architecture, great views and strong sense of community, making it one of the best places to live in Sussex.

The average house price there has shot up from £200,000 in September 2019 to £320,000 in September 2024, the latest date for which localised statistics are available.

That’s the biggest percentage increase in the average house price recorded anywhere in Sussex during the last five years.

There are four other places in Sussex where house prices have risen by more than 40% during that period, and nine in total where values have increased by a third or more.

Below are the nine places in Sussex where the average house price rose by the biggest percentage during the five years to September 2024.

The figures are taken from house price data published by the Office for National Statistics .

1 . Central Hastings - 9th In Central Hastings, the average house price has risen by 33.8% over the last five years, to £227,500. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Sussex. | Google

2 . Mayfield and Wadhurst - 8th In Mayfield and Wadhurst, the average house price has risen by 34.4% over the last five years, to £580,000. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Sussex. | Google

3 . Petworth and Easebourne - 7th In Petworth and Easebourne, the average house price has risen by 36.2% over the last five years, to £610,000. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Sussex. | Google