The cheapest property for sale in Chichester according to Zoopla

This is the cheapest property on the market in Chichester.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:05 pm

The one bedroom ground floor apartment has been listed with a guide price of £120,000 to £130,000, making it the cheapest home on the market excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

Situated in a quiet corner of a popular development in Chichester, the property is within walking distance of the town centre and has easy access to the A27.

The accommodation comprises a living area and kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Outside there is an allocated parking space and communal gardens.

The property has been put on the market by King & Chasemore, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

One bed flat in Chatsworth Road, PO19 - £120,000

The property's exterior

Photo: Zoopla

Chatsworth Road, Chichester, West Sussex PO19

One bed flat - £120,000 The property's exterior

Photo: Zoopla

3. Chatsworth Road, Chichester, West Sussex PO19

One bed flat - £120,000

Photo: Zoopla

One bed flat in Chatsworth Road, PO19 - £120,000

The property's living area.

Photo: Zoopla

