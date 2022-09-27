The one bedroom ground floor apartment has been listed with a guide price of £120,000 to £130,000, making it the cheapest home on the market excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

Situated in a quiet corner of a popular development in Chichester, the property is within walking distance of the town centre and has easy access to the A27.

The accommodation comprises a living area and kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Outside there is an allocated parking space and communal gardens.

The property has been put on the market by King & Chasemore, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

