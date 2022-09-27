The one bed ground floor flat has been listed for £138,000, making it the cheapest home on the market excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

The property, built in 2018, is a fantastic opportunity for a first-time buyer or investment buyer. It is spacious and modern throughout and benefits from lift access.

On entering the property, you are greeted by a large, spacious hall. To the right, there is an open plan kitchen and living room which is fully fitted with modern wall and base kitchen units including integrated appliances.

The living area is spacious and light with windows and door leading to the balcony which has a lovely view overlooking the rear communal gardens.

The double bedroom has built in wardrobes with sliding doors and has been fitted with a new carpet.

To the outside, the attractive communal gardens are located to the rear of the building and provide great views and space to entertain or relax in the summer months.

The property has been put on the market by Mansell McTaggart, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

