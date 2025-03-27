The Crown Inn Lewes: an historic transformation

In 2021, The Crown Inn in Lewes underwent a remarkable transformation, emerging as nine boutique apartments and three commercial units. These apartments sold off-plan in record time, reflecting the high demand for residences in this iconic building.

Due to the overwhelming success of the initial residential sales, Crown Developments secured planning permission to convert the remaining commercial space into two stunning apartments: a spacious one-bedroom and a duplex two-bedroom, both with access to a communal garden.

This Grade II listed landmark, situated opposite the War Memorial, offers residents a prime view of the renowned Lewes Bonfire celebrations. The Crown Inn, originally a hotel and public house dating back to 1790, has been honored with a plaque by Lewes Town Council, thanks to the efforts of Friends of Lewes and the developer.

Boutique hotel inspired quality finish

Steven Sparks of Crown Developments expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to offer the last two new apartments for sale in this amazing building. The renovation has been extremely thorough; we are confident that the building will stand for another 400 years, but this will be the last chance to buy new apartments in the building.”

The apartments are currently being marketed by Mansell McTaggart in Lewes to own a piece of history at #thecrownlewes.