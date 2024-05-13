The Hill Group appointed by Homes England to deliver next phase of housing at Brookleigh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hill Group has been appointed to design and build 266 homes, including 30 per cent Affordable Housing, and public open spaces to the east of the Brookleigh site in Burgess Hill as part of the first phase of housing. Hill will be welcoming comments on a detailed planning submission in summer 2024, and, subject to planning consent, the developer will start on site in late spring 2025.

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has been appointed by Homes England as the third housebuilder to join the Brookleigh project in Burgess Hill.

Hill will build 266 new homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable – translating to 80 new affordable homes for local people. 60 of these will be extra care homes enabling independent living for older people. Residents will benefit from a riverside park on their doorstep, a multi-use games area, and a new neighbourhood centre, with amenities and spaces for community use. Hill will share their proposals for the development in summer 2024 and will be seeking the community’s comments on its designs.

Once complete, Homes England’s flagship Brookleigh development, which lies to the north of Burgess Hill, will provide 3,500 homes (with 30 per cent affordable), three new schools, a new employment hub, public parks, and three neighbourhood centres, alongside an extension to Bedelands Nature Reserve.

A CGI image showing what Hill’s development could look like at Brookleigh, subject to change

Graham Hyslop, Project Director at Homes England said “The appointment of The Hill Group at Brookleigh is another major milestone for the project, and we are looking forward to working with them to provide more great new homes in Burgess Hill. In an area of high house prices and housing demand, we continue to work closely with Mid Sussex District Council and our developer partners to make sure Brookleigh is a sustainable community.

Andy Hill OBE, Group Chief Executive at The Hill Group said “We are delighted to have been appointed by Homes England to deliver the homes at Brookleigh and reinforce the strong partnership we have cultivated. The Hill Group prides itself on delivering high-quality and energy-efficient homes and we care passionately about the environment, promoting a net biodiversity gain to areas where we build. We look forward to creating a diverse range of apartments and houses at Brookleigh, bringing much-needed homes to the area.”