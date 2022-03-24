This stunning 17th century family home is set within a private location reached by a long driveway and has far reaching views over the local area of outstanding natural beauty. Alongside the main house, there are superb leisure facilities including a swimming pool and spa complex, a suite of offices, tennis courts, cinema/media room and the jewel in the crown is the bar and party room! Further to this are the two separate annexe accommodation’s and extensive garaging, all set in around 3 acres of landscaped gardens.

Steeped in history and the seat for various Lords and Ladies of note, walking around this house you will happen across lots of interesting dates carved into wood. The impressive staircase, believed to have originated from Hampton Court Palace has the date of 1675, one of the huge inglenook fireplaces has the date 1685 and the letters np. These are believed to be the initials of parliamentarian Sir Nicholas Pelham who famously resided here. But the most fanciful and colourful story is courtesy of Marie Antoinette, who sent one of her ladies in waiting, Princess Lamballe to the property in 1791 with the queens jewels to be hidden by Lady Gibbs for safe keeping. The original safe used for the treasure is still in place, but alas, the jewels were never found and Marie Antoinette was executed in 1792. Other episodes of this home’s life include it’s time as Wilton House School.

The current owners have spent a long time refurbishing the property and enhancing the home by re discovering original floorings and decorating the home in an opulent style to suit the nature of some of the rooms.

The ceilings are high with large sash windows and some still boast the internal shutters. One of the owners favourite’s is the oak panelled drawing room, with dark panelled walls, Inglenook fireplace and their baby grand piano, it is just the perfect room to retire to with an after dinner drink. Although the house is full of history, it is also a wonderful place to entertain, and the party room and bar have been well used for events over the years.

Fine & Country - Kent and Sussex via Zoopla

SEE ALSO: Remembering when a busy area of Hastings town centre was once marshy farmland

Have you read....: Hastings house prices dropped in January

1. 7 bed property Catsfield, Battle SUS-220324-065232003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. 7 bed property Catsfield, Battle SUS-220324-065242003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

3. 7 bed property Catsfield, Battle SUS-220324-065342003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

4. 7 bed property Catsfield, Battle SUS-220324-065252003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales