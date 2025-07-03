Michael Jones Estate Agents says it is a rare opportunity in one of the area’s most desirable roads and early viewing is highly recommended.

The agents say it is a substantial and flexible five-bedroom property, making a truly characterful home. Located in Lansdowne Road, it is a short walk away from the seafront, shops and transport connections.

The hall is adorned with elegant wooden panelling and a grand staircase. The spacious living room features a stunning open fireplace, the dining room has a beautiful bay window and a brick fireplace, the study is ideal as a home office or cosy snug, and the well-appointed kitchen has a selection of integrated appliances.

Beyond the kitchen is a self-contained annexe with a living area, separate bedroom space with doors to the garden, a toilet and access to a sunroom for storage.

The first floor has five generously-sized bedrooms and two well-equipped family bathrooms. The landing gives access to a large loft space, offering excellent potential for further development or storage.

The beautifully-maintained south-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn and framed by mature trees, shrubs, and vibrant flower beds. There is also a spacious patio area and a sheltered seating area beneath a charming wooden pergola.

Mature trees provide privacy at the front and there is ample off-street parking, along with separate access to the annexe.

