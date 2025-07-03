Michael Jones Estate Agents says it is a rare opportunity in one of the area’s most desirable roads and early viewing is highly recommended.
The agents say it is a substantial and flexible five-bedroom property, making a truly characterful home. Located in Lansdowne Road, it is a short walk away from the seafront, shops and transport connections.
The hall is adorned with elegant wooden panelling and a grand staircase. The spacious living room features a stunning open fireplace, the dining room has a beautiful bay window and a brick fireplace, the study is ideal as a home office or cosy snug, and the well-appointed kitchen has a selection of integrated appliances.
Beyond the kitchen is a self-contained annexe with a living area, separate bedroom space with doors to the garden, a toilet and access to a sunroom for storage.
The first floor has five generously-sized bedrooms and two well-equipped family bathrooms. The landing gives access to a large loft space, offering excellent potential for further development or storage.
The beautifully-maintained south-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn and framed by mature trees, shrubs, and vibrant flower beds. There is also a spacious patio area and a sheltered seating area beneath a charming wooden pergola.
Mature trees provide privacy at the front and there is ample off-street parking, along with separate access to the annexe.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.