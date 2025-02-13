The royal treatment at King Edward VII's estate in Midhurst

Work has now commenced on the new build apartments at City & Country’s multi award-winning development, King Edward VII Estate. The new phase of apartments - The King’s Collection – will consist of three blocks of high quality, ultra-luxurious one- two- and three-bedroom new-build apartments. This incredible collection will pay homage to its royal connections, named Imperial House, Sovereign House, Monarch House and The State Apartment Penthouses.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These exceptional properties will offer new residents the chance to invest in state-of-the-art, design-led homes, with all the trappings of modern convenience, including integrated Siemens or Miele appliances, a choice of bespoke shaker or flat panel kitchens and lavish chrome bathrooms. There will also be an opportunity to purchase one of 6 penthouses in The State Apartments collection which offer views across the picturesque South Downs National Park, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in West Sussex.

Shelley West, Group Sales & Marketing Director at City & Country said: “King Edward VII Estate offers a unique combination of contemporary living within an idyllic rural, historic location. It has proved extremely popular with a range of buyers from downsizers to first-time buyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs West continues: King Edward VII’ Estate offers an unparalleled opportunity to embrace a new lifestyle, within a thriving community, as well as a new home, with everything on your doorstep. In addition to the expansive 165-acre parkland and award-winning Gertrude Jekyll gardens, residents will benefit from a varied social offering in the perfectly appointed communal Drawing Room and former Dining Room. A brand-new gym complex will also be available on the doorstep for residents, including a custom Yoga and Pilates studio. There really is something for everyone.”

City & Country King Edward VII Estate West Apartments

Originally constructed between 1901 and 1906, the King Edward VII development main building, originally known as ‘The King’s Sanatorium’ was built in response to King Edward VII’s visit to a tuberculosis sanatorium while touring Germany, after which he instructed the construction of a British version in the heart of rural West Sussex.

The impressive estate comprises a mix of Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings, which have been fastidiously restored and converted into exceptional apartments, duplexes and houses, combining historical character with unparalleled modern convenience. The Kings Collection is the next step in this iconic development.

Marco Sidoli, City & Country’s Development Director adds: “The King’s Collection will be the ultimate collection of luxury apartments in a truly unique setting. With unprecedented views over the South Downs and high specification internally, we hope these apartments will offer the perfect combination of opulence and modern convenience.”

To find out more about the development, visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01730 606 405.