The Sussex Collection showcases new build sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sustainability credentials of new build homes aren’t just good for the planet; their energy efficiency is excellent news for family budgets.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For home-hunters in Sussex seeking to take advantage of this, a series of individual developments from Elivia Homes ticks all the right boxes. The ‘Sussex Collection’ encompasses Elivia’s developments across East Sussex, with thoughtfully designed homes including features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging. The developments include Fallow Wood and The Brambles in Crowborough, Rectory Meadows in Plumpton Green and upcoming site The Limes in Buxted, which is due to launch this summer.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics highlight the energy efficiency of new build properties. They show that new dwellings in England had a median Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) score of 84 (band B) in the five years to 2024. That compares to a median EPC score of just 68 (band D) for all homes in England for the decade to March 2024.[1] The Home Builders Federation Watt a Save report backs up the findings, showing that new build homes have an annual energy usage of 75.48 KwH/PA/m2, compared to 232.51 KwH/PA/m2 for existing dwellings – a 65% saving.[2]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spacious, detached residences at Fallow Wood show this saving in action. Located in Steel Cross, on the outskirts of Crowborough, the stunning collection of just four homes delivers easy access to local shops, leading schools and the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Each property comes with underfloor heating to the ground floor, served by an air source heat pump, double glazed windows and doors, and integrated energy-efficient kitchen appliances. The eco-friendly approach extends into the properties’ double garages as well, with each garage featuring a car charging station.

Living Area at The Brambles in Crowborough

Nearby, homes at The Brambles also have plenty to offer families seeking superior energy efficiency. The 26 outstanding properties include two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom chalet-style bungalows and two- to four-bedroom houses, meeting a wide range of family needs. Features such as efficient combination boilers, double glazing and car chargers in garages and car ports all support families to live more sustainably – as does The Brambles’ location. Crowborough Station is just a short walk away, providing direct regular service into London Bridge in just over an hour. With Crowborough’s shops and eateries also within walking distance, the homes support car-free commuting and a greener local life.

Over in Plumpton Green, homes at Rectory Meadows also impress with their thoughtful, sustainability-focused design. The 20 properties, which range from two to five bedrooms, are bright, spacious and cosy, with air source heat pumps serving all homes. Energy efficiency was an important consideration for the properties’ integrated appliances, while the homes also come with contemporary double glazing and electric vehicle charging points, again supporting more sustainable travel.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “Elivia Homes is committed to delivering luxurious, sustainable homes that support families to minimise their energy use and live a greener lifestyle. Our Sussex Collection exemplifies this commitment and highlights the environmental benefits of choosing a new build home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All homes in Elivia’s Sussex Collection show off the company’s trademark attention to detail, from their timeless architecture that blends with local landscapes to their thoughtful interiors designed around contemporary family life.

Rectory Meadows in Plumpton Green

Prices at Fallow Wood and The Brambles in Crowborough start from £930,000 and £315,000 respectively, while homes at Rectory Meadows are available from £495,000. Details of the nine homes launching at The Limes in Buxted in summer 2025 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For further information, visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/

[1] https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/housing/articles/energyefficiencyofhousinginenglandandwales/2024[2] https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave/#:~:text=Average%20carbon%20savings,carbon%20emissions%20by%20500%2C000%20tonnes.