There are stunning views from this modern retirement flat in Bexhill on Sea that’s just come on the market for £175,000
Greystones Estate Agents offers for sale this one double bedroom hall floor retirement flat which is situated in a sought after and historic building along Bexhill seafront just a short level walk to the town centre.
By Colin Jenner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 9:55 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:15 am
The Sackville has an age restriction for the over 50's and offers a range of communal facilities including a residents lounge, laundry room, television room and beauty salon.
