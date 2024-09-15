This is leaving people turning to the rent market for property.

Due to this, BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report, which helped rank areas in East Sussex based on their average rent price so far this year.

This determines the best and worst areas to rent.

Using rent index data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery found East Sussex areas’ average prices for rent for each month of this year.

For each area, Online Marketing Surgery worked out the average from the seven months of data recorded to find their total average rent price for the year so far.

These are the cheapest areas to rent in East Sussex, according to the report.

1 . These are the cheapest areas to rent in East Sussex A new report ranks local authorities in East Sussex based on their average price to rent so far in 2024 Photo: AdobeStock

2 . Hastings Hastings has the cheapest rent price average so far this year with ££925 per month Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

3 . Rother Rother has an average rent price of £1,073 per month Photo: RDImages/Epics/Getty Images

4 . Eastbourne Eastbourne has an average rent price of £1,091 per month Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images