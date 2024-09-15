This is leaving people turning to the rent market for property.

Due to this, BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report, which helped rank areas in West Sussex based on their average rent price so far this year.

This determines the best and worst areas to rent.

Using rent index data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery found West Sussex areas’ average prices for rent for each month of this year.

For each area, Online Marketing Surgery worked out the average from the seven months of data recorded to find their total average rent price for the year so far.

These are the cheapest areas to rent in West Sussex, according to the report.

1 . These are the cheapest areas to rent in West Sussex A new report ranks local authorities in West Sussex based on their average price to rent so far in 2024 Photo: Yans Ots

2 . Arun Arun has the cheapest rent price average so far this year with £1,090 per month Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Chichester Chichester has an average rent price of £1,217 per month Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

4 . Worthing Worthing has an average rent price of £1,234 per month Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images