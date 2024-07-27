These are the cheapest postcodes in West Sussex to buy a house, according to new data

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Postcode Report, which helped rank postcodes in West Sussex based on their average house price.
Online Marketing Surgery used property price data from the HM Land Registry, where they worked out the average house prices for all postcodes in East Sussex from January 2023 to January 2024.
These are the cheapest postcodes in West Sussex to buy a house, according to the new data.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.