These are the cheapest postcodes in West Sussex to buy a house, according to new data

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
A new report ranks postcodes in West Sussex based on their average house prices over a yearly period, revealing the cheapest and most expensive areas to live in the county.

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Postcode Report, which helped rank postcodes in West Sussex based on their average house price.

Online Marketing Surgery used property price data from the HM Land Registry, where they worked out the average house prices for all postcodes in East Sussex from January 2023 to January 2024.

These are the cheapest postcodes in West Sussex to buy a house, according to the new data.

A new report ranks postcodes in West Sussex based on their average house prices over a yearly period, revealing the cheapest and most expensive areas to live in the county

1. These are the cheapest postcodes in West Sussex to buy a house, according to new data

A new report ranks postcodes in West Sussex based on their average house prices over a yearly period, revealing the cheapest and most expensive areas to live in the countyPhoto: Maciek Wróblewski

The BN17 postcode is the cheapest in West Sussex to buy a property with an average price of £287,460

2. BN17 - Littlehampton

The BN17 postcode is the cheapest in West Sussex to buy a property with an average price of £287,460Photo: Google

The BN11 postcode has an average house price of £339,228

3. BN11 - Worthing

The BN11 postcode has an average house price of £339,228Photo: Google

The PO21 postcode has an average house price of £339,927

4. PO21 - Bognor Regis

The PO21 postcode has an average house price of £339,927Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:East Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.