Fine & Country are delighted to market this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached family home which benefits from a detached timber framed log cabin, summer house and two integral garages located in a sought-after road in the Cooden area of the popular seaside town of Bexhill-On-Sea.

This beautiful 1920s property, which includes just under 3000 square feet of internal living space and is just a few minutes’ walk to the beach, is presented to the market in pristine condition throughout and has been extensively improved by the current owners.

The property is set over two floors and consists of, on the ground floor, a kitchen, dining room, entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, conservatory, utility room and two garages. On the first floor you find four double bedrooms, two ensuite bathrooms, a family shower room and a WC.

Fine & Country - Kent and Sussex via Zoopla

SEE ALSO: This Bexhill man has been sending poems to the Queen for 20 years

1. 4 bed detached house Hartfield Road, Bexhill-On-Sea SUS-220413-100721003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. 4 bed detached house Hartfield Road, Bexhill-On-Sea SUS-220413-100701003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

3. 4 bed detached house Hartfield Road, Bexhill-On-Sea SUS-220413-100711003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

4. 4 bed detached house Hartfield Road, Bexhill-On-Sea SUS-220413-100631003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales