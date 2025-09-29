This brilliant bungalow with a great garden is now on the market

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:43 BST

This brilliant bungalow – with three bedrooms and a great garden – is now on the market.

The property, in Strathmore Road, Worthing, is being marketed by Purple Bricks with an asking price of £550,000.

The agents say: “Located in a popular and well-established residential area of Worthing, this attractive three-bedroom detached bungalow offers a fantastic balance of spacious living, outdoor privacy, and convenient amenities nearby.

“Well-presented throughout and designed with practical single-level living in mind, the property is perfectly suited to families, downsizers, or anyone looking for a comfortable and versatile home.”

The three bedrooms are all doubles, with the living room providing direct access to the garden. The kitchen is fitted with a built-in fridge, freezer, double oven and hob, and a family bathroom serves the bedrooms and completes the internal layout, with a central hall and porch ‘adding to the sense of space and flow’.

The agents added: “Externally, the property benefits from off-street parking. One of the true highlights of this home is its large rear garden, which enjoys a high degree of privacy and creates an ideal retreat for outdoor living, gardening, or hosting. In addition, there is a workshop/studio to the side, providing excellent flexibility for hobbies, home working, or additional storage. The garden’s size and seclusion also provide potential for further landscaping or extensions, subject to planning.”

All information and images courtesy of www.purplebricks.co.uk

