The property, in Strathmore Road, Worthing, is being marketed by Purple Bricks with an asking price of £550,000.
The agents say: “Located in a popular and well-established residential area of Worthing, this attractive three-bedroom detached bungalow offers a fantastic balance of spacious living, outdoor privacy, and convenient amenities nearby.
“Well-presented throughout and designed with practical single-level living in mind, the property is perfectly suited to families, downsizers, or anyone looking for a comfortable and versatile home.”
The three bedrooms are all doubles, with the living room providing direct access to the garden. The kitchen is fitted with a built-in fridge, freezer, double oven and hob, and a family bathroom serves the bedrooms and completes the internal layout, with a central hall and porch ‘adding to the sense of space and flow’.
The agents added: “Externally, the property benefits from off-street parking. One of the true highlights of this home is its large rear garden, which enjoys a high degree of privacy and creates an ideal retreat for outdoor living, gardening, or hosting. In addition, there is a workshop/studio to the side, providing excellent flexibility for hobbies, home working, or additional storage. The garden’s size and seclusion also provide potential for further landscaping or extensions, subject to planning.”
