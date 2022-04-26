Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? Then look no further than this property. A beautiful old house, that was once an Inn. It stands proud on its own impressive plot.
The house is a timber framed farmhouse with brick and tile-hung exterior that is dating from about 1530. It is a Grade II listed building.
The quote “If walls could speak!” was written for a property like this. In the lounge there is what the owners refer to as the bar area which has since been converted for use as a study.
There are tell tale sign that this was once a smugglers inn used by those wishing to avoid the toll roads into the town.
Ask the owners to show you the secret priest hole, many a deal must have been struck and many a quarrel must of been settled within these four walls.
Connells - Crawley via Zoopla
Have you read....: Can you spot which of these famous paintings - now in Sussex - are fake?
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK