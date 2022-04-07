This Hastings garage just sold at auction for £6k more than its estimate

The garage was bought for £24,000 at the auction run by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Shock sales like this reflect the popularity of garage’s with investors, due to high potential rental income and comparatively low upkeep costs.

The garage’s desireable location near Hastings town centre was also a factor , according to the auctioneers.

A detached double garage at Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings amazed auctioneers by selling for £6,000 above its estimate price. SUS-220604-145132001

A spokesperson for the company said: “Garages are popular with investors because of the potential for rental income. In this particular case, the garage has added attraction being in Hastings town centre where people would otherwise have to pay on-street parking charges.

“Also, it is a double garage in a detached brick building and is big enough to be split and potentially used for parking and storage.”