This is the cheapest property for sale in Chichester - according to Zoopla
A one-bedroom flat in Ettrick Road is the cheapest property for sale in Chichester right now, according to Zoopla.
By Joss Roupell
36 minutes ago
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 1:28pm
The princely property – the cheapest for sale which is not a retirement property or shared ownership – has recently been renovated and boasts a kitchen-living room with a separate shower and bathroom as well as its own parking space. It has no onward chain so is available immediately. Ettrick Road is in the centre of Chichester, just a five minute walk from Chichester Railway Station.
For more information go to Zoopla.com or visit Purple Bricks.
