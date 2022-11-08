Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
5 Ettrick Road, Chichester: the exterior of the one-bed flat

This is the cheapest property for sale in Chichester - according to Zoopla

A one-bedroom flat in Ettrick Road is the cheapest property for sale in Chichester right now, according to Zoopla.

By Joss Roupell
36 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:28pm

The princely property – the cheapest for sale which is not a retirement property or shared ownership – has recently been renovated and boasts a kitchen-living room with a separate shower and bathroom as well as its own parking space. It has no onward chain so is available immediately. Ettrick Road is in the centre of Chichester, just a five minute walk from Chichester Railway Station.

For more information go to Zoopla.com or visit Purple Bricks.

1. 5 Ettrick Road, Chichester

5 Ettrick Road, Chichester: The bright living area

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. 5 Ettrick Road, Chichester

5 Ettrick Road, Chichester: The kitchen-living area

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. 5 Ettrick Road, Chichester

5 Ettrick Road, Chichester: The bathroom

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. 5 Ettrick Road, Chichester

5 Ettrick Road, Chichester: The kitchen-living area

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2