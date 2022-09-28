This is the cheapest property for sale in Eastbourne according to Zoopla
As everybody is trying to look after their money in these trying times, this is the cheapest property for sale on the market in Eastbourne - excluding retirement homes, mobile homes and shared ownerships.
By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:28 pm
This studio flat with one reception room is located in Langney Road in the middle of Eastbourne. It features a tiled bathroom comprising bath with mixer taps and shower attachment, low level w.c, wash hand basin, window to the side.
It is available for just £80,000 with Fox and Sons and Zoopla.
