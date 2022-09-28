This is the cheapest property for sale in Hastings according to Zoopla
As everybody is trying to look after their money in these trying times, this is the cheapest property for sale on the market in Hastings - excluding retirement homes, mobile homes and shared ownerships.
By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:17 pm
This top floor converted flat is situated in Cornwallis Gardens in the town centre and near Hastings train station. The property comprises of one double bedroom, lounge with far-reaching sea views, fitted kitchen, bathroom, all this and the property is available for the bargain price of £68,000.
For more information visit the argent's website at: fox-and-sons.co.uk/estate-agents/hastings as well as Zoopla
Credit Zoopla
Page 1 of 2