This is the cheapest property for sale in Horsham according to Zoopla
As everybody is trying to look after their money in these trying times, this is the cheapest property on the market for sale in Horsham – excluding retirement homes, mobile homes and shared ownerships.
This two-bedroom first-floor flat in Bishopric Court, is located only a few minutes walk to Horsham town centre with a lift services, well-maintained communal gardens and the option of permit parking.
The entrance hall leads through to the family bathroom, one single and one double bedroom, a kitchen and lounge with plenty of storage space.
The property is available for £135,000, contact the agent Connells at connells.co.uk/estate-agents/horsham or via Zoopla.
Credit Zoopla