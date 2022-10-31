This is the most expensive house for sale in Bognor Regis - on the market for £2,950,000
With sprawling sea views, five bedrooms and three bathrooms this home on the Craigweil Private Estate is the most expensive property on the market in the Bognor Regis area and could be yours for £2,950,000.
The estate is considered to be one of the most sought after locations to reside along this coastal stretch, steeped in history with Royal connections following his Majesty King George V’s recuperation at the former Craigweil House in 1929.
The outstanding open plan kitchen/dining/living room is a dual aspect light bright and airy space with a front aspect window, featuring a large skylight lantern and bespoke folding doors providing access to the rear into the garden, also boasting Southerly sea views across the garden.
The main rooms face South and enjoy stunning uninterrupted sea views. The master suite provides access on to a Southerly balcony and also boasts a newly fitted en-suite shower with oversize shower enclosure, twin wash basin wc, bidet and fitted furniture.
For more info visit Zoopla or go to Coastguards Estate Agents Bognor Regis