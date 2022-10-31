The estate is considered to be one of the most sought after locations to reside along this coastal stretch, steeped in history with Royal connections following his Majesty King George V’s recuperation at the former Craigweil House in 1929.

The outstanding open plan kitchen/dining/living room is a dual aspect light bright and airy space with a front aspect window, featuring a large skylight lantern and bespoke folding doors providing access to the rear into the garden, also boasting Southerly sea views across the garden.

The main rooms face South and enjoy stunning uninterrupted sea views. The master suite provides access on to a Southerly balcony and also boasts a newly fitted en-suite shower with oversize shower enclosure, twin wash basin wc, bidet and fitted furniture.

