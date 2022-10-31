Edit Account-Sign Out
The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO21

This is the most expensive house for sale in Bognor Regis - on the market for £2,950,000

With sprawling sea views, five bedrooms and three bathrooms this home on the Craigweil Private Estate is the most expensive property on the market in the Bognor Regis area and could be yours for £2,950,000.

By Joss Roupell
38 minutes ago

The estate is considered to be one of the most sought after locations to reside along this coastal stretch, steeped in history with Royal connections following his Majesty King George V’s recuperation at the former Craigweil House in 1929.

The outstanding open plan kitchen/dining/living room is a dual aspect light bright and airy space with a front aspect window, featuring a large skylight lantern and bespoke folding doors providing access to the rear into the garden, also boasting Southerly sea views across the garden.

The main rooms face South and enjoy stunning uninterrupted sea views. The master suite provides access on to a Southerly balcony and also boasts a newly fitted en-suite shower with oversize shower enclosure, twin wash basin wc, bidet and fitted furniture.

For more info visit Zoopla or go to Coastguards Estate Agents Bognor Regis

The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO21

The property from the garden

Photo: Zoopla

The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO21

The palatial patio

Photo: Zoopla

The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO2

The amazing views from the garden

Photo: Zoopla

The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO21

The street entrance of the property

Photo: The Drive, Craigweil-On-Sea, Aldwick, West Sussex PO21

Zoopla
