This is the most expensive property in Hastings, Bexhill and Rother right now - on sale for more than £5million in Rye

Four bed semi-detached house for sale on Vidler Square, Rye, on the market for £5,200,000

By Colin Jenner
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:19 am

The property is approximately five years old is set on the edge of a development close to the town centre. Benefits include: off road parking for two cars, car port, 2 ensuites, ground floor WC and fully integrated kitchen

The entrance door leads into a hallway with wooden floors throughout the ground floor and mutual decoration. The stairs and top floor are carpeted. Door to WC and double doors to lounge which over looks the front of the property.

The hallway continues onto the kitchen dinner / open plan sun room. The sun room area has double doors leading to the garden and a side door allows direct access to the carport.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of light units and has fully integrated appliances.

Upstairs comprises of two double bedrooms with en-suites, a family bathroom and two smaller bedrooms.

