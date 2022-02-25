This expertly curated collection looks at some of the finest independent hotels in the UK and each location has been paired with exciting events across the country.

The guide recommended Ockenden Manor Hotel for people attending the Love Supreme Jazz Festival this year.

Ockenden Manor in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View.

It said: “From July 1-3, Glynde Place in East Sussex hosts the Love Supreme Jazz Festival, with big names in jazz and soul such as Erykah Badu, TLC, Tom Misch and Lianne La Havas playing alongside a range of yoga sessions, street food stalls and fairground rides.

“Stay nearby in Cuckfield at Ockenden Manor Hotel (from £180 per night) with its Elizabethan glamour and modern spa.”

The room prices are based on two people sharing, including breakfast.

Ockenden Manor offers 28 rooms with an award-winning restaurant set in eight acres of beautiful grounds overlooking Cuckfield Park.

Other British hotels in the guide include Highclere Castle in Newbury where much of Downton Abbey was filmed.

Mayfair’s The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences were also mentioned near to the Victoria and Albert Museum where the Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature exhibition is being held until January 8 next year.

In Edinburgh, the new Van Gogh Alive experience opens in the Festival Square from March 17 and people can stay at the boutique townhouse hotel Dunstane Houses from £174 per night.