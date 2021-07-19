Tottingworth Park, in Broad Oak, enjoys an outstanding southerly aspect and is tucked away down a long driveway. The property comprises, on the ground floor: a carriage porch, entrance hall and great hall; five reception rooms and conservatory; kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom. On the lower fround floor there is a games room/gym, wine store, scullery, cool room and store rooms. The master bedroom suite, with its own sitting room, two bathrooms and further bedroom, is on the first floor, along with four further bedrooms, a dressing room and two family bathrooms. On the second floor are four further bedrooms (one with access to roof terrace), a bathroom, shower room, kitchen and extensive loft storage. There is also a staff flat on the second floor comprising a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Outside there is a triple garage, double garage, car port, tractor shed, greenhouse and shepherd’s hut, with gardens, grounds, field and woodland totalling about 52.93 acres. Take a look through the photos of Tottingworth Park below – on the market for £3,500,000 with House Partnership on Zoopla.