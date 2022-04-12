This one bedroom ground floor retirement apartment has the additional benefit of residents’ parking and is just a short walk into Crawley town centre. This property offers welcoming communal areas which are well-presented and maintained. There is a practical layout with all rooms stemming from a central hall way, and the accommodation is well proportioned and light. This spacious apartment has the added benefit of being located on the ground floor and includes one double bedroom. The shower room has been modernised and offers a large shower, sink and low flush WC. There are good storage options found in the hallway and the living space has the added benefit of a bay window giving it a bright and airy feel. The kitchen at has plenty storage cupboards and appliances. Guide price £100,000-£115,000.