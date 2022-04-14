Butterlees Barn, a five bedroom property in Lagness, is a tasteful conversion of a classic Sussex brick and flint farm building set within expansive lawned gardens of almost one acre, enjoying far reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

The property’s separate one bedroom guest cottage, known as The Byre, is included within the sale and has consent for holiday letting if required.

Converted around eight years ago the main property, which also has planning consent to further extend, has natural light in abundance with the barn characterised by high ceilings and large windows, enjoying glorious views across the grounds to neighbouring farmland.

The open plan reception area has a vaulted ceiling, an inset woodburning stove with custom polished concrete hearth and oak beam over, and glazed doors opening onto the south facing courtyard. A bespoke kitchen is fully equipped with a central island, granite worktops, ample storage, wine fridge and adjacent utility room. Steps lead up to the spacious dining room with bi-fold doors opening onto the dining terrace and gardens beyond.

An open staircase rises from the principal reception to a mezzanine study area, then onwards to the main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe, en suite with monsoon shower, and a stunning vista facing east to the sunrise. A further three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the ground floor accommodation of the main barn.

Meanwhile The Byre comprises a good size sitting room with exposed beams and feature woodburning stove, kitchenette, a spacious shower room, double bedroom and an enclosed courtyard. Currently utilised as a gym, the separate cottage has independent access and parking.

The landscaped gardens take advantage of the surrounding views with numerous seating areas for relaxing or al-fresco dining. The property also has a substantial triple garage comprising two open bays and an additional enclosed bay, with extensive storage.

Daniel Clay, property agent in the residential sales team at Savills in Petworth, that is handling the sale, said: “This is a stunning barn conversion that benefits from being in a quite spectacular rural setting, giving it a real feeling of an outside-in property. With scope to extend the barn and an additional cottage presenting a range of potential uses, it really does make for a fascinating sale.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only.

For more information, contact Savills Petworth 01798 345980.

