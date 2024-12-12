A coastal area in Sussex is among the local authorities where house prices have taken a nose dive, according to a national newspaper’s investigation.

The Daily Mail has reported a ‘curious shift in buyer’s behaviour’ which has seen the ‘south coast take a battering on their usually robust property prices’.

Sixth on the list of biggest house price falls by local authority is Adur. In 2023, the average house price in the West Sussex district was £375,250. In 2024, it is £358,620. This is a £16,630 (4.4 per cent) reduction.

In the top five was Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, City of Westminster, Dover and Thanet.

The Daily Mail article read: “Ever since the pandemic, when the race for space saw families desperate to move out of London and big cities in search of a quieter life, the property market has seen waves of unpredictability.

"This year there has been a curious shift in buyers' behaviour, according to estate agents. And it’s one which has seen the south coast take a battering on their usually robust property prices.”

