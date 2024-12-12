This Sussex hotspot is among the UK areas with the biggest fall in house prices as 'curious shift' discovered
The Daily Mail has reported a ‘curious shift in buyer’s behaviour’ which has seen the ‘south coast take a battering on their usually robust property prices’.
Sixth on the list of biggest house price falls by local authority is Adur. In 2023, the average house price in the West Sussex district was £375,250. In 2024, it is £358,620. This is a £16,630 (4.4 per cent) reduction.
In the top five was Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, City of Westminster, Dover and Thanet.
The Daily Mail article read: “Ever since the pandemic, when the race for space saw families desperate to move out of London and big cities in search of a quieter life, the property market has seen waves of unpredictability.
"This year there has been a curious shift in buyers' behaviour, according to estate agents. And it’s one which has seen the south coast take a battering on their usually robust property prices.”
The article also reveals the 30 property hotspots where prices are soaring in the UK.
