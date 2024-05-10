Thousands of Alliums on show for Arundel Castle Gardens annual 'extravaganza'
Arundel Castle Gardens have their latest event this month which highlights Alliums throughout. Thousands of alliums have popped up all over the gardens.
Rose Philpot, one of the gardeners at Arundel Castle said: “We have lots of different varieties of alliums including Purple Rain. Then as it goes on through May, different ones will come out. We've also got some white and sort of like a really dark maroon coloured one, they’re all very pretty.
The feedback here has been very positive. Everybody's been coming and going ‘wow’ and things like that. It's lovely to hear, because we work hard throughout the winter to make these spring displays happen, so it's great that people are enjoying it just as much as we do. I think that’s great. We just all get on well and have a good time while we're doing a bit of gardening, it's fantastic!”
