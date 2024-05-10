Thousands of alliums have popped up all around Arundel Castle Gardens for the event.

The ‘Allium Extravaganza’ event at the West Sussex castle began in early May.

Arundel Castle Gardens have their latest event this month which highlights Alliums throughout. Thousands of alliums have popped up all over the gardens.

Rose Philpot, one of the gardeners at Arundel Castle said: “We have lots of different varieties of alliums including Purple Rain. Then as it goes on through May, different ones will come out. We've also got some white and sort of like a really dark maroon coloured one, they’re all very pretty.

