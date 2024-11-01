On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £950,000.

The listing states: “Commanding glorious views over Meads to the sea and downs - A spaciously proportioned and recently refurbished detached bungalow with a large double garage.

"The property has been recently transformed by the present owners who have carried out a range of improvements to include new kitchen and bathroom fittings and attractive interior styling throughout.

"The entrance drive has been modified to provide level access to the accommodation at the rear. Only an internal inspection will convey the individual appeal and merit of this charming property.

"This is one of the very few bungalows of quality in the Meads area and backs onto the scenic downland countryside of the South Downs National Park.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

