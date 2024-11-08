Three bedroom house with ‘commanding views toward Sussex Weald’ in village near Eastbourne up for sale

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:53 BST
Take a look inside this three-bedroom detached house with ‘commanding views toward the Sussex Weald’ in a village near Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £475,000

The listing states: “A detached house with double garage in the sought after residential area of Willingdon.

"Commanding views from the rear toward the Sussex Weald the property has the benefit of a secluded garden at the rear and offers great potential for a fine home. The generous proportions of the accommodation will be noted below. The property is available with no onward chain.

"The Cloisters is delightfully located within a residential area just to the north of Church Street at Willingdon and is served by local shopping facilities.

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

