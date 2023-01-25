Top garden design tips from Horsham's Chelsea winner

Award-winning garden designer Juliet Sargeant is coming to Dial Post, near Horsham, this spring.

TV garden designer Juliet Sargeant is heading to Sussex

The celebrity horticulturalist will be staging a two-day event (on consecutive Wednesdays April 26 and May 3) at Old Barn Garden Centre, using her relaxed teaching style to help people transform their outside spaces.

The step-by-step design course covers everything from the basics to finishing touches, looking at key concepts such as efficient use of space, drainage, landscaping materials and a planting outline.

Participants receive lunch onsite and an illustrated book to work through. There’s also a pre-course video for preparation.