Top garden design tips from Horsham's Chelsea winner

The celebrity horticulturalist will be staging a two-day event (on consecutive Wednesdays April 26 and May 3) at Old Barn Garden Centre, using her relaxed teaching style to help people transform their outside spaces.
The step-by-step design course covers everything from the basics to finishing touches, looking at key concepts such as efficient use of space, drainage, landscaping materials and a planting outline.
Participants receive lunch onsite and an illustrated book to work through. There’s also a pre-course video for preparation.
For more information, contact Juliet by email [email protected] or view her website sussexgardenschool.com