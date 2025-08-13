The four-bedroom house, in St Winefrides Road, was built in 2017 and this is the first time it has come to the market since new, priced at £685,000.

Graham Butt strongly advises early viewing, as homes of this quality do not stay on the market for long. It is a desirable location, close to the beach and town centre.

The house is a true standout, according to the agents, combining classic kerb appeal with a stylish modern interior and a layout perfect for family life.

The ground floor features a spacious lounge with a characterful fireplace, while the heart of the home is the full-width kitchen/diner, opening directly on to the sunny west-facing garden.

Upstairs are four generously-sized bedrooms, including a en-suite shower room to the main bedroom, plus a contemporary family bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate bath.

The garden is landscaped and there is access into the garage. Other key benefits include gas central heating and double glazing throughout, plus off-road parking for at least three vehicles.

1 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton Estate agent Graham Butt expects this immaculately-presented detached home to sell quickly Photo: Zoopla

2 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton The house is a true standout, combining classic kerb appeal with a stylish modern interior Photo: Zoopla

3 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton The spacious lounge has a characterful fireplace and room for a dining area Photo: Zoopla

4 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton The heart of the home is the full-width kitchen/diner, opening directly on to the garden Photo: Zoopla