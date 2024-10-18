On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers in excess of £600,000.

The listing states: “Forming part of the exclusive berkeley homes built all saints development, this wonderfully presented two bedroom third floor apartment offers generous accommodation, including a stunning 24'1" x 16' double aspect open plan lounge/dining room with kitchen area.

"The kitchen enjoys composite stone worktops and a range of integrated AEG appliances.

"Having been the former show apartment, the property also boasts an en-suite to the master bedroom. Both the en suite shower room and bathroom are fitted with Villeroy & Boch suites. There is a sun balcony boasting delightful panoramic views to the south downs and an allocated underground secure parking space.

"With its wonderful park-like grounds, the All Saints Development is located close to eastbourne seafront in the much sought after meads area of Eastbourne. Being sold chain free, viewing is considered essential.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble Estate Agents.

