Two bespoke new build bungalows in countryside near Polegate are ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ - look inside

The agents say these family homes are properties that most of us only ever dream of owning and they come with a price tag of £1 million to £1.2 million.

The sought after village of Selmeston is near Berwick.

There is a vast driveway to this private development and the agents say the exterior ‘simply takes your breath away with its stunning views towards the Downs.

Space and light is something this property definitely wont be short of. The bright and airy living room is to the front of the property with floor to ceiling windows and feature fireplace.

The L-shaped kitchen dining room opens up onto the rear garden and boasts infinity views across the South Downs.

The master bedroom has floor to ceiling windows and access to the en-suite with three further bedrooms. Bedroom two also has an en-suite and there is an family bathroom to complete the accommodation of this dream family home.

Artist’s illustrations and details from Zoopla.

1. Four bed detached bungalow, Common Lane, Berwick, Polegate. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Four bed detached bungalow, Common Lane, Berwick, Polegate. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Four bed detached bungalow, Common Lane, Berwick, Polegate. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Four bed detached bungalow, Common Lane, Berwick, Polegate. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales