Two detached garages on parcel of land with potential in West Chiltington up for auction next month

Garages adjacent 12 The Juggs, West Chiltington, are among 111 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

They are being offered as one lot with a freehold guide price of £45,000 to £50,000, with vacant possession, at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday, May 5.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: "These two detached adjoining garages are of part timber and concrete construction with a pitched and flat roof and parking area to the front.

"Located via vehicular access adjacent to 12 The Juggs, they occupy an irregular shaped parcel of land extending to 0.1 hectares (0.04 acres).

"They are situated in this established residential location just off Juggs Lane in the attractive downland village of West Chiltington close to shops and local amenities.

"Any potential change of use of the site would be subject to all necessary consents being obtainable."

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 5. See cliveemson.co.uk for more details.