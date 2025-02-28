Uckfield barn with potential up for auction

A barn with potential in a village setting near Uckfield is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in March.

The Barn in Main Road, Hadlow Down is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £300,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

The detached barn set in approximately 0.58 acres with a stable block and a detached garage.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “It is considered the barn – with handy direct access to the main road via a brick pillared entrance – may have potential for conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is situated in a rural location on the outskirts of Hadlow Down and is close to the larger towns of Crowborough and Uckfield with their various shops, supermarkets and further amenities.

The barn has four storage rooms, office and tack room, while outside is a stable block with two loose boxes, a driveway, garden, a menége and a single detached garage.

A mixed-use property in a village setting near Heathfield is offered jointly with Wyatt Hughes with a freehold guide price of £350,000-plus as an investment.

End-terrace 2 Bank Buildings in High Street, Horam comprises a commercial unit, flat and maisonette.

The commercial unit is let to a convenience store on a 10-year commercial lease from 2020 at a current rental of £12,000 per annum.

Both residential units are vacant.

Chris added: “This property, located in the heart of Horam within easy reach of further shops and amenities is ideal for continued investment.

“We are anticipating interest from investors wishing to add to their portfolios who can see the potential of strong rents when the flat and maisonette are let.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/72/

A two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment in a village setting near Hailsham is freehold-guided £175,000 to £185,000.

End-terrace 3 Ades Farm Cottages in Lower Dicker is conveniently located near the A22 for easy connectivity with major transport routes.

It is set on land extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres) and has a shared driveway.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “The accommodation is arranged over two floors and provides an ideal opportunity for refurbishment and extension, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/103/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.