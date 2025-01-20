Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley goes on sale: Take a look inside

The property, situated off the A264 near Faygate, started life as a humble cottage but has been converted over the years into an eight-bedroom castle-style substantial house.

Known as Beaubush Cottage, it first went on the market 15 months ago with a guide price of £3,200,000 and plans were put forward to turn it into a care home.

But the property – described as a ‘character building’ – is now on sale via agents Auction House – with a price guide of £1,000,000+

As well as the main ‘castle’ house, there are also three self-contained annexes, rear garden and parking for 12 vehicles included in the sale.

On the ground floor, the main house has two reception rooms, one with an open plan kitchen, gym room, music room, study, utility room and bathroom.

On the first floor are eight bedrooms, all with ensuites and two separate WCs.

Auction House on its website points out: “We understand from the vendor that whilst the property has planning permission for its existing layout, the current building has not been constructed according to the approved plans.”

They ask potential buyers to refer to their legal pack for further information, including attention to special conditions of sale referring to other charges in addition to the purchase price which may become payable.

The on-line auction of the property – being sold by LPA (Law of Property Act) receivers – is scheduled to be held on February 12.

