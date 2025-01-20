Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley goes on sale: Take a look inside

By Sarah Page
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:31 BST
A unique ‘castle’ between Horsham and Crawley has gone up for sale by auction.

The property, situated off the A264 near Faygate, started life as a humble cottage but has been converted over the years into an eight-bedroom castle-style substantial house.

Known as Beaubush Cottage, it first went on the market 15 months ago with a guide price of £3,200,000 and plans were put forward to turn it into a care home.

But the property – described as a ‘character building’ – is now on sale via agents Auction House – with a price guide of £1,000,000+

As well as the main ‘castle’ house, there are also three self-contained annexes, rear garden and parking for 12 vehicles included in the sale.

On the ground floor, the main house has two reception rooms, one with an open plan kitchen, gym room, music room, study, utility room and bathroom.

On the first floor are eight bedrooms, all with ensuites and two separate WCs.

Auction House on its website points out: “We understand from the vendor that whilst the property has planning permission for its existing layout, the current building has not been constructed according to the approved plans.”

They ask potential buyers to refer to their legal pack for further information, including attention to special conditions of sale referring to other charges in addition to the purchase price which may become payable.

The on-line auction of the property – being sold by LPA (Law of Property Act) receivers – is scheduled to be held on February 12.

The main 'castle' has eight bedrooms

1. Beaubush Cottage

The main 'castle' has eight bedrooms Photo: Contributed

The building has a unique design

2. Beaubush Cottage

The building has a unique design Photo: Contributed

One of the main reception areas includes an open-plan kitchen

3. Beaubush Cottage

One of the main reception areas includes an open-plan kitchen Photo: Contributed

All of the main house's eight bedrooms have ensuites

4. Beaubush Cottage

All of the main house's eight bedrooms have ensuites Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice