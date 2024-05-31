Unique Littlehampton bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac includes one-bedroom annexe

The bungalow, in Holly Drive, has three bedrooms, plus there is a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000.

The annexe, with its own modern shower room and reception room, can be accessed via the spacious open-plan lounge/dining room, which features a log burner.

All three bedrooms in the main section of the bungalow are generous double rooms and there is a modern bathroom featuring both a walk-in shower and separate bath, plus an additional separate toilet.

There is a stunning conservatory to the rear, enjoying views of the beautifully-maintained and secluded gardens. The large garden covers the whole of the property, giving different sections of privacy and sun all day, including a secluded patio area, a swimming pool that is now being used as a pond, several storage sheds, lawn area and summer house.

1 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This unique three-bedroom Littlehampton bungalow is nicely tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000. Benefits include a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage and a secluded back garden. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This unique three-bedroom Littlehampton bungalow is nicely tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000. Benefits include a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage and a secluded back garden. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This unique three-bedroom Littlehampton bungalow is nicely tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000. Benefits include a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage and a secluded back garden. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This unique three-bedroom Littlehampton bungalow is nicely tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000. Benefits include a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage and a secluded back garden. Photo: Zoopla