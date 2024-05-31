Unique Littlehampton bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac includes one-bedroom annexe

The bungalow, in Holly Drive, has three bedrooms, plus there is a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000.
The annexe, with its own modern shower room and reception room, can be accessed via the spacious open-plan lounge/dining room, which features a log burner.
All three bedrooms in the main section of the bungalow are generous double rooms and there is a modern bathroom featuring both a walk-in shower and separate bath, plus an additional separate toilet.
There is a stunning conservatory to the rear, enjoying views of the beautifully-maintained and secluded gardens. The large garden covers the whole of the property, giving different sections of privacy and sun all day, including a secluded patio area, a swimming pool that is now being used as a pond, several storage sheds, lawn area and summer house.
