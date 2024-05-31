Unique Littlehampton bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac includes one-bedroom annexe

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st May 2024, 16:08 BST
This Littlehampton bungalow is a unique property, tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, and estate agent Graham Butt highly recommends viewing to avoid missing out on this rare opportunity.

The bungalow, in Holly Drive, has three bedrooms, plus there is a one-bedroom annexe in the converted garage. It has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £575,000.

The annexe, with its own modern shower room and reception room, can be accessed via the spacious open-plan lounge/dining room, which features a log burner.

All three bedrooms in the main section of the bungalow are generous double rooms and there is a modern bathroom featuring both a walk-in shower and separate bath, plus an additional separate toilet.

There is a stunning conservatory to the rear, enjoying views of the beautifully-maintained and secluded gardens. The large garden covers the whole of the property, giving different sections of privacy and sun all day, including a secluded patio area, a swimming pool that is now being used as a pond, several storage sheds, lawn area and summer house.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

2. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

3. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

4. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

