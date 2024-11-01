Unwrap your new home this Christmas: how to make your move in time for the festive season

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes is urging buyers who are ready to move to consider looking at its Ersham Park development on Ersham Road in Hailsham, East Sussex. With the homebuying and moving process taking as little as four weeks with David Wilson Homes for buyers who are chain free, there are a number of new homes available for a move before Christmas Day.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ersham Park offers a desirable collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes set amongst a backdrop of 2.2 acres of green open space for residents to enjoy, including two dedicated play areas, and access to locally famed walking routes including the Cuckoo Trail.

Ideal for first time buyers, families and downsizers alike, there are a select number of homes ready to move into before Christmas. The homes are eligible under the existing stamp duty threshold, meaning buyers could save potentially thousands of pounds by purchasing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available now include the two-bedroom Wilford, with two double bedrooms and an open-plan living/dining area, and the three-bedroom Archford Plus, which features a separate living room, open-plan kitchen/dining area and three spacious rooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom.

Ersham Park

Alex Dowling, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “For buyers looking to move into their new home before Christmas it's really important that you have your ducks in a row, and that you've thought of solutions for any paperwork hurdles that could hold up your move. The reality is that chainless buyers will have more chance of a swift move as they’re less dependent on other factors - generally that will encompass both first-time buyers and cash buyers. And of course, one huge advantage of buying new build is that it helps to create these chain-free opportunities.

“For buyers that are ready to move now and have everything in order, they could be waking up on Christmas morning in their brand-new home – or even hosting their very first Christmas!”

To help facilitate a stress-free move before Christmas, David Wilson Homes has a number of homebuying schemes available for buyers which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Key Worker Deposit Scheme: A contribution of £1,000 towards your deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price. The scheme is available to a wide range of key workers, from those in public service roles such as the NHS, education, police or fire service, alongside those employed by the RNLI and foster carers.• Deposit Unlock: Exclusively available on new homes, the scheme allows you to pay a 5% deposit and provides customers with competitively priced mortgage products on properties up to £750,000.• Deposit Boost: For buyers with a 10% deposit, the scheme could boost your deposit by a further 5%.• Parent Power: For first time buyers benefitting from the Bank of Mum and Dad, David Wilson Homes could match your parents’ contribution up to a maximum of 5% of the purchase price to help affordability.

Ersham Park will consist of 128 two, three and four-bedroom homes, of which 36 will be affordable. All homes have been constructed with energy efficiency in mind, with measures in place such as energy efficient boilers and high levels of insulation, that ensure a new David Wilson home is up to 63% cheaper to run, meaning buyers could save up to £2,200 per year on energy bills. What’s more, 100% of the homes will benefit from either active or passive electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs), encouraging more sustainable transport methods.

Biodiversity is encouraged to thrive at Ersham Park, with retained trees and hedgerows, ponds, wildflower areas and bee-friendly planting throughout. Innovations in construction also provide 80 bat and bird boxes, allowing birds and bats to nest safely.

Currently available at David Wilson Homes’ Ersham Park is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £326,495 for a two-bedroom home ready to move into for Christmas.

To find out more, visit www.dwh.co.uk