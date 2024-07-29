Up to £50k worth of incentives at Mayflower Meadow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham-based Sigma Homes has now sold 70% of its Mayflower Meadow development in Angmering, West Sussex, with many residents now moved in.

Sigma Homes is offering Part Exchange on selected plots, as well as stamp duty paid, with up to £50,000 worth of incentives on selected plots.

The luxury development which is now complete, features 40 ultra energy efficient family homes. A fantastic selection of plots feature for sale, with prices ranging from £395,000 to £635,000.

House types include three and four bedroom semi-detached homes, and a larger four-bedroom detached house. A generous maintained green lies in the heart of the development, offering recreational and ecological benefits, open to both the public and residents.

Mayflower Meadow is ideally located off Roundstone Lane in the pretty village of Angmering. The village has an active local community with regular events running for all the family at the village hall, including monthly food markets and craft fairs, celebrating the best of Sussex. Angmering also sits between the popular seaside towns of Worthing and Littlehampton, with many stretches of award-winning beaches close by.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We are pleased to have now welcomed many happy residents and have seen an increase in reservations of homes over recent months. We are currently offering several incentives at this development, which allows our buyers to benefit from savings of up to £50,000 as well as peace of mind. Moving homes can be daunting and we want to help buyers to have the most seamless and stress free experience as possible.

“The development is in a great location and all of the homes have been built to the highest EPC rating of an A, allowing purchasers to benefit from significant savings on their energy bills.”

Ross Hodges, a resident, said: “It’s great for young families. There’s a community centre nearby, a couple of parks and the kids park next door is fantastic. We’re also only a ten to fifteen minute walk to the village. I’ve even been for a longer walk to the sea for a coffee. The customer journey with Sigma Homes has been fantastic. We can’t fault them as a housebuilder - it’s been seamless.”