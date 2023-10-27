Updated 1930s house in Littlehampton with feature garden comes on the market at £420,000

This 1930s-built family home in Littlehampton has been sympathetically updated and improved, and now comes on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £420,000.
The gardens are a real feature of this three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Cornwall Road, with a patio, lawn and timber summer house, all enclosed by brick walls.
The open plan kitchen/dining room overlooks the back garden. There is also a family room and utility room on the ground floor, while upstairs are three bedrooms and a refitted bathroom with separate shower and bath.
The property has its own driveway and garage, and it comes to the market with no onward chain. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
1. Cornwall Road, Littlehampton
The three-bedroom, semi-detached house with feature gardens has just come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £420,000. The agents say this 1930s-built family home has been sympathetically updated and improved. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cornwall Road, Littlehampton
3. Cornwall Road, Littlehampton
4. Cornwall Road, Littlehampton
