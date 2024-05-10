​Versatile Worthing chalet bungalow with feature garden comes on the market at £750,000

The four-bedroom, detached property in Parklands Avenue, Goring, has ample off-road parking and a garage. The agents say it is beautifully presented and in a favoured location.
In brief, the accommodation comprises spacious entrance porch, double-aspect lounge, dining room, two ground-floor bedrooms, luxury fitted ground-floor bathroom, beautifully refitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, a first-floor study area on the landing, two further bedrooms and a shower room.
