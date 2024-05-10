​Versatile Worthing chalet bungalow with feature garden comes on the market at £750,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th May 2024, 17:14 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 17:14 BST
A versatile chalet-style bungalow with feature garden has come on the market in Worthing with James & James Estate Agents priced at £750,000.

The four-bedroom, detached property in Parklands Avenue, Goring, has ample off-road parking and a garage. The agents say it is beautifully presented and in a favoured location.

In brief, the accommodation comprises spacious entrance porch, double-aspect lounge, dining room, two ground-floor bedrooms, luxury fitted ground-floor bathroom, beautifully refitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, a first-floor study area on the landing, two further bedrooms and a shower room.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

Parklands Avenue, Goring

