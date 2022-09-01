Victorian farmhouse on the market for £2,400,000 in Billingshurst: LOOK INSIDE

Approached over a private long drive, lined with ancient oaks, Howick Farm is an impressive period farmhouse with Victorian elevations and reputedly earlier origins. It is believed that the site of Howick was settled during Saxon times circa 800 ad.

Ground floor accommodation includes a generous kitchen / breakfast room with solid fuel Rayburn, parquet flooring and bespoke wooden units.

A study, shower room and boot room all lead off from the kitchen. Further reception rooms include an elegant dining room with cedar panelled walls and a sitting room with inglenook fireplace.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor.

The house maintains its original features, benefiting from Victorian aesthetics of high ceilings, good room proportions and big windows, all of which have interesting views/vistas. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a house with the potential for further development, set in a secluded and private location, with original unspoilt character.Externally, the immediate formal gardens are well stocked, and further land includes an orchard, areas of pasture and woodland leading down to the banks of the river Arun.

Outbuildings include a pole barn to the rear of the property, and two substantial brick built barns, which could be used for a variety of purposes, including car storage, agricultural purposes or conversion into ancillary accommodation (subject to obtaining the relevant consents). A driveway and carport provide ample parking.

The Haven, Billingshurst, West Sussex RH14.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Savills..

1. 5 bed detached house for £2,400,000 The Haven, Billingshurst, West Sussex RH14 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

