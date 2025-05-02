The four-bedroom terraced house, in Pier Road, has been redecorated and carpeted in 2025 and comes to the market with no chain.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says this imposing property offers spacious and versatile accommodation over four floors.

The modern kitchen, on the lower ground floor, was fitted in 2025 and the extensive modernisation of the house also included a new boiler.

There is a separate utility room with toilet on the lower ground floor, plus a sun room with doors to the garden and a snug / fifth bedroom.

The lounge is on the ground floor, along with a bedroom and shower room. The first floor has two bedrooms and a second shower room, while the second floor is devoted to the master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The agents say the property is presented in good clean decorative order throughout. There is a good-sized garden, with lawn and patio. A gate leads to off-road parking for numerous vehicles, accessed via Clifton Road.

