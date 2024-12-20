Viewing highly recommended to appreciate scale and potential of Worthing chalet bungalow

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:35 BST
A detached chalet bungalow offering substantial accommodation is on the market in Worthing priced at £675,000.

The property in Crockhurst Hill has a 26ft entrance hall, five double bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The agents say the property offers versatile living accommodation and viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the scale and potential of this unique home.

The 32ft conservatory is a real feature, plus there is a living room with inglenook-style fireplace, modern kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, lounge, utility room and downstairs shower room.

The five bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a fitted family bathroom with bath and walk-in shower.

Outside, secluded gardens surround the property, with paved and gravel areas. Private electric gates leading to a garage and off-road parking that can accommodate several vehicles.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing

