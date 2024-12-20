Viewing highly recommended to appreciate scale and potential of Worthing chalet bungalow

The property in Crockhurst Hill has a 26ft entrance hall, five double bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The agents say the property offers versatile living accommodation and viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the scale and potential of this unique home.

The 32ft conservatory is a real feature, plus there is a living room with inglenook-style fireplace, modern kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, lounge, utility room and downstairs shower room.

The five bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a fitted family bathroom with bath and walk-in shower.

Outside, secluded gardens surround the property, with paved and gravel areas. Private electric gates leading to a garage and off-road parking that can accommodate several vehicles.

1 . Crockhurst Hill, Worthing : Crockhurst Hill, Worthing This detached chalet bungalow offers substantial accommodation and viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the scale and potential of this unique home. Photo: Zoopla

