Viewing of spacious detached house in popular Littlehampton road strongly advised

Viewing of the Parkside Avenue property is strongly advised by the agents, who say it is a popular area. The house has a spacious living room, dining room, study / playroom, ground-floor shower room, feature conservatory, spacious kitchen, family bathroom and separate toilet.
There is a feature back garden which is mainly laid to lawn, off-road parking, a garage and EV charging facilities.
1. Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton : Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton
Viewing of this spacious, four-bedroom detached house with a guide price of £675,000 is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents, who say it is a popular area.Photo: Zoopla
2. Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton : Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton
Viewing of this spacious, four-bedroom detached house with a guide price of £675,000 is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents, who say it is a popular area.Photo: Zoopla
3. Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton : Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton
Viewing of this spacious, four-bedroom detached house with a guide price of £675,000 is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents, who say it is a popular area.Photo: Zoopla
4. Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton : Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton
Viewing of this spacious, four-bedroom detached house with a guide price of £675,000 is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents, who say it is a popular area.Photo: Zoopla