Wadhurst house needing improvement sold at auction

A semi-detached house needing improvement in Wadhurst on the Sussex-Kent border went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Three-bedroom 30 Queens Cottages was among 177 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £250,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 6 February after being offered under the instructions of the Executors.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our purchaser recognised that although the property is now in need of refurbishment throughout, once enhanced it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

AUCTION: 30 Queens Cottages, Wadhurst

The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of the popular market town of Wadhurst, near its various local amenities.

Joint agents were Wood & Pilcher.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The second auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 20 March, with bidding live from 18 March. Closing date for entries is 24 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.