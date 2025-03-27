Watch as Arundel Castle prepares for annual Tulip Festival

The anticipated Tulip Festival is almost here. Sussex World visited as the gardeners prepare for the event.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curated by Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener Martin Duncan, this year’s display will spotlight over 120 tulip varieties, blending classic favourites with thrilling newcomers.

Among the highlights are tulips like Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand perfection, alongside six spectacular multi-tiered arrangements showcasing more than 6,000 tulips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Duncan said: "It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle.

Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle Gardens (From last year's Tulip Festival in Arundel).

"Months of planning and preparation by our team go into creating this spectacular event, and we can’t wait to share it with visitors.

"This year, we’ve introduced exciting new tulip varieties that will captivate seasoned gardeners and first-time guests alike. It’s a celebration of horticultural artistry at its finest.”

There are two main new features this year for guests to enjoy. The first is a new stumpery, and there is also a new education-orientated pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pond area also includes a seating area next to it, so that school trips and groups can utilise the space.

At the time of writing, the official opening date for the 2025 Arundel Castle Tulip Festival has not been confirmed, but will begin in April. Check their website here for more details.

Watch our video above to find out more.