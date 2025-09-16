Waterstones building in Lewes High Street on sale for over £550,000

An iconic and historic building in Lewes that houses the town’s Waterstones is up for sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dial House is a Grade II Listed heritage property at 220-221 High Street and is being sold through Stiles Harold Williams (SHW) for offers over £550,000.

The listing at property.shw.co.uk said the property boasts 2,718 square feet and has a newly renewed lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that an external repairs programme has recently been completed at the freehold property.

Waterstones at Dial House in Lewes. Pictured by Peter Cripps in 2015

The brochure said: “Dial House is an important, elegant, Listed building built with a Caen stone façade at ground and first floor levels on the southern elevation. Originally constructed as a house, and later used as offices, the upper parts have been converted into ten apartments and the ground floor is in retail use.”

The property was built in the mid 18th century and, according to Lewes History Group, it was recorded in 1789 as being owned by the Quaker corn merchant Thomas Rickman. The group said it became a Quaker school for young ladies from 1826 and by 1882 it was the office of the solicitor Edward Hillman.

The building is known in town for its metal sundial, which is dated 1824. The British Sundial Society said this was restored in January 2009 and has the words ‘nosce teipsum’ on it, which translate to ’know thyself’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterstones has been in occupation since 2014. SHW’s brouchure said: “The ground floor is let to Waterstones Booksellers Ltd, on a newly renewed FRI lease which runs until 31/01/2030 with no break option.”

It said the book shop’s passing rent is £48,500 per annum, which is paid monthly in advance. It added: “In 2014, the the apartments were ‘sold off’ on 125 leases at ground rent of £150 per annum per lease, making a total ground rent of £1,500 per annum.”